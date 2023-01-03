Overview

Dr. Vaibhav Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Patel works at Chhokar Clinic in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.