Dr. Vaibhav Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vaibhav Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
Chhokar Clinic2300 Manchester Expy Ste 1001, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vaibhav Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386670073
Education & Certifications
- St. Michael`S Medical Center
- St. Michael's Medical Center
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
