Dr. Vaibhav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vaibhav Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dzuy Le MD LLC211 Coral Sands Dr Ste B, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 345-6331
Rahal Chiropractic Pl1978 US Highway 1 Ste 103, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 345-6331
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
I have absolutely nothing but the highest regard for Dr. Shah. I found him very congenial, genuine, has a sense of humor, and extremely knowledgeable. His ability to diagnose me was not only spot on, but he has the ability to decipher multiple tests, scans, and bloodwork. He will now become MY neurologist and I am blessed to have found him!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1154508083
- Emory University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
