Overview of Dr. Vaibhavkumar Vachhani, MD

Dr. Vaibhavkumar Vachhani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Alamance Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vachhani works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

