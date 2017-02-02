Dr. Dedania accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidehi Dedania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vaidehi Dedania, MD
Dr. Vaidehi Dedania, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Dedania works at
Dr. Dedania's Office Locations
NYU Langone Eye Center - Brooklyn Heights175 Remsen St Ste 1101, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 834-1976
New York University Langone Eye Center222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tear in my retina. Dr. Dedania performed the surgery which included laser repair of the retina. She was professional, skilled and cordial. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vaidehi Dedania, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedania. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.