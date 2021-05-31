See All Pediatricians in Perth Amboy, NJ
Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD

Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jonna's Office Locations

    110 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 826-5500
    856 US Highway 206 Ste B11, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 281-7885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2021
    Office is organized,explained things well. Very nice,worked well with trying to get us in amidst crazy schedules and my child liked her- that’s s big plus!
    — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770502882
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

