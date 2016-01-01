Overview of Dr. Vail Brennan, MD

Dr. Vail Brennan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Brennan works at St. Elizabeth Physicians- General And Vascular Surgery in Edgewood, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.