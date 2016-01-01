See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Vaishal Shah, MB BS

Sleep Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Vaishal Shah, MB BS

Dr. Vaishal Shah, MB BS is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 250-7782
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vaishal Shah, MB BS

    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1831455344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Fairview Hospital

