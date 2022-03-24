See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD

Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Doolabh works at Contemporary Plastic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Doolabh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Contemporary Plastic Surgery
    7035 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-2810
  2. 2
    3948 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1649265463
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American College Of Surgeons
Internship
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolabh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Doolabh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Doolabh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Doolabh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doolabh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doolabh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doolabh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

