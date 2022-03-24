Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolabh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD
Overview of Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD
Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Doolabh works at
Dr. Doolabh's Office Locations
Contemporary Plastic Surgery7035 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2810
- 2 3948 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 854-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doolabh demonstrated her talent and skill as a surgeon. She gave me realistic expectations on how to bring out my best, without pushing unnecessary procedures. Her bedside manner was calm, caring, and respectful. It was apparent that she enjoyed her role as a surgeon and obtaining the results that I was satisfied with.
About Dr. Vaishali Doolabh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Houston
