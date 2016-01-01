Overview of Dr. Vaishali Gala, MD

Dr. Vaishali Gala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Meml Med Coll and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gala works at Prevea St. Mary's Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.