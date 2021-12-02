See All General Surgeons in Ft Worth, TX
Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Ft Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD

Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6100 Harris Pkwy, Ft Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8080
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants of Texas - Fort Worth
    1250 8th Ave Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760649867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kent has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

