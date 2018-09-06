Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaishali Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vaishali Patel, MD
Dr. Vaishali Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists - East20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Takes time to listen & checks everything out. Bedside manner is kind. Office staff/nurse is friendly. Returns calls promptly. Tends to talk on the faster side.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
