Overview of Dr. Vaishali Patel, MD

Dr. Vaishali Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Patel works at Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists - East in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.