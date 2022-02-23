Overview

Dr. Vaishali Swami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Mcleod Loris Hospital.



Dr. Swami works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.