Dr. Vaishnavi Challapalli Sri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vaishnavi Challapalli Sri, MD
Dr. Vaishnavi Challapalli Sri, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challapalli Sri's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Meade Pkwy Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-9395
-
2
Bayview Physicians Group3241 Western Branch Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 686-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vaishnavi Challapalli Sri, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1366799785
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
