Overview of Dr. Val Hansen, MD

Dr. Val Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Utah Med Center



Dr. Hansen works at Bountiful Internal Medicine in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.