Dr. Val Prokurat, MD
Overview
Dr. Val Prokurat, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Prokurat works at
Locations
Freehold Office / Patriots Park222 Schanck Rd Ste 200, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1666Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hamilton Office1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 304, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (800) 920-9928
CentraState Office901 W Main St # 240, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (800) 920-9928
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had gastric bypass and hernia repair surgery with Dr. Prokurat over 8 years ago and he is by far the most competent and caring surgeon I have ever experienced. I felt completely confident going into the surgery because he took the time to carefully explain everything and answer my questions. His post-surgery care was exceptional and the followup over the years shows he truly cares for each of his patients. I am looking at another possible abdominal surgery (unrelated) and even though I've moved and he is over an hour away now, I wouldn't consider another surgeon.
About Dr. Val Prokurat, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1316109366
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Grodno Medical Institute
