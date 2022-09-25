Overview of Dr. Valal George, MD

Dr. Valal George, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. George works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.