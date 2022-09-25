See All Urologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Valal George, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Valal George, MD

Urology
2.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Saint Clair Shores, MI
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Valal George, MD

Dr. Valal George, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. George works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 771-4820
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. George?

    Sep 25, 2022
    I have been under Dr Georges' care for many years. He is a top-notch physician that shows great compassion and care for his patients. I highly recommend him and his practice!
    Satisfied Patient — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valal George, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valal George, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. George to family and friends

    Dr. George's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. George

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valal George, MD.

    About Dr. Valal George, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528023892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med College/University Of Kerala
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valal George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valal George, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.