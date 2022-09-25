Dr. Valal George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valal George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valal George, MD
Dr. Valal George, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Georges' care for many years. He is a top-notch physician that shows great compassion and care for his patients. I highly recommend him and his practice!
About Dr. Valal George, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
- Med College/University Of Kerala
