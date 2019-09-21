See All Podiatrists in Joplin, MO
Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM

Podiatry
Joplin, MO
Overview of Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM

Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.

Dr. Ikerd works at Midwest Podiatry in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ikerd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valarie Ikerd Dpm
    1617 W 26th St Ste A, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 659-9395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Freeman Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Dr. Ikerd performed bunion and a triple hammer toe surgery on my foot and I could not have asked for a better outcome. She is thorough in her expanations, patiently listing to questions and has the best bedside manner I have ever experienced with a physician. This wasn't a fun surgery to go through but my confidence level in her skills continued to grown with each step.
    Ann C — Sep 21, 2019
    About Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1689600918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ikerd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ikerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ikerd has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikerd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikerd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikerd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

