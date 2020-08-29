See All Ophthalmologists in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Valarie Overton, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valarie Overton, MD

Dr. Valarie Overton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Overton works at Dr. Valarie Overton MD in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Overton's Office Locations

    Valarie Overton M.d. Pllc
    688 Post Rd Ste 224, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-5556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Blepharitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2020
    Excellent. Friendly professional staff
    Carol c — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. Valarie Overton, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922139377
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Medical Center
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    • City University Of Ny At Hunter College
    Frequently Asked Questions

