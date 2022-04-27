Dr. Valencia Bartholomew, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valencia Bartholomew, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mitchellville, MD.
Smiles Dentistry of Mitchellville11721 Woodmore Rd Ste 170, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Directions (301) 969-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1467608174
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bartholomew using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.