Dr. Valenie Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Valenie Rivera, MD is a Dermatologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clermont1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 330, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (239) 544-5761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valenie Rivera, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.