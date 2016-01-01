Overview of Dr. Valente Jude Vailoces, MD

Dr. Valente Jude Vailoces, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vailoces works at Lakeland Regional Health Gateway in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.