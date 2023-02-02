Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD
Overview of Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD
Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newport Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Antoci works at
Dr. Antoci's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newport Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw his PA for a complex knee problem after a total knee replacement somewhere else. Chloe took her time, ordered labs, bone scan, and then had me see Dr. Antoci after the studies were complete. Dr. Antoci listened to me, asked for my thoughts, was able to pinpoint a couple possible problems, and I had full faith in him. I hear he is one of the top revision surgeons in the state. I even had a second opinion in Boston and they told me that he is the best. I am now 6 weeks from surgery, and my hip does not hurt. I can get in and out of the car without crying, am back to exercising, and living my life.
About Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Russian
- 1093942823
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Affil Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Antoci has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antoci speaks Romanian and Russian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoci.
