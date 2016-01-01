Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Valentin Berman, MD
Dr. Valentin Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (708) 499-3525
-
2
Hamdard Healthcare1542 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Directions (773) 465-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Mercy Works Dearborn Station47 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 922-3011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Valentin Berman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750428967
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman speaks Hindi.
Dr. Berman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.