Overview of Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD

Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Russian Military Medical Academy.



Dr. Bragin works at Medical Stress Relief Center PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

