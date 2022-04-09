Overview

Dr. Valentin Estrada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Superior Med Science Cuba and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Estrada works at Valentin Estrada, MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.