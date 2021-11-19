Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isacescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD
Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Isacescu works at
Dr. Isacescu's Office Locations
Institutes of Health2122 S El Camino Real Ste 100, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 726-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing doctors for over 30 years for Childhood Trauma. I have never felt uncomfortable with Dr Isacescu . In fact, he is very caring and works with your best interest in mind. He is not a therapist but will recommend therapy if needed. He has helped me immensely.
About Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1972602720
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isacescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isacescu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isacescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isacescu speaks French and Romanian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Isacescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isacescu.
