Dr. Valentina Popova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentina Popova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valentina Popova, MD
Dr. Valentina Popova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Popova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Popova's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popova?
Went for my 14 year old son with constant headaches which are worse in the morning. She was very thorough and very nice. My son was very comfortable with her. Explained everything and was patient with all my many questions. Seemed very knowledgable and was able to adjust treatment for my son who is diabetic and therefor can not go the traditional route of steroids. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Valentina Popova, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952643009
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popova works at
Dr. Popova has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Popova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.