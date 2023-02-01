See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Valentina Popova, MD

Neurology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valentina Popova, MD

Dr. Valentina Popova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Popova works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popova's Office Locations

    NYU Langone Neurology Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7744

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Cranial Trauma
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 01, 2023
    Went for my 14 year old son with constant headaches which are worse in the morning. She was very thorough and very nice. My son was very comfortable with her. Explained everything and was patient with all my many questions. Seemed very knowledgable and was able to adjust treatment for my son who is diabetic and therefor can not go the traditional route of steroids. Would definitely recommend.
    • Neurology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952643009
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Dr. Valentina Popova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popova works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Popova’s profile.

    Dr. Popova has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Popova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

