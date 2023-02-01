Overview of Dr. Valentina Popova, MD

Dr. Valentina Popova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Popova works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.