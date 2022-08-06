Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
2
Restricted To Ca State Employee Duties757 Westwood Plz # B711, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6766
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
For a first time mum, Dr. Valentina Rodriguez is amazing : understanding, caring, responsible and professional. The whole pregnancy to delivery journey was smooth and I can’t ask for a better experience.
About Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1710270442
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.