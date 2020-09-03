Overview of Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD

Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their residency with Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth



Dr. Edusa works at Her Transformation OBGYN in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.