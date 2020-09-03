See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD

Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their residency with Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth

Dr. Edusa works at Her Transformation OBGYN in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Edusa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Her Transformation OBGYN
    2228 Black Rock Tpke Ste 211, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 888-0099
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Cervicitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Fetal Surveillance Chevron Icon
Antepartum Testing Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2020
    I came to Dr. Edusa for a second opinion about some issues that I was having since I had my C-section three years ago. I felt very comfortable with him, he has the best beside manner, kind demeanor and very easy to talk to. He answered all my questions and addressed all my concerns. While doing my examination, he talked to you and explained everything that was happening. I felt at ease after speaking with him and confident in my future as a patient with his practice. If you are looking for a genuine and kind physician who will do whatever it takes to make you feel well, then this is your guy!
    — Sep 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD
    About Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588827653
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edusa works at Her Transformation OBGYN in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Edusa’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edusa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

