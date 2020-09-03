Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD
Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their residency with Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
Dr. Edusa works at
Dr. Edusa's Office Locations
Her Transformation OBGYN2228 Black Rock Tpke Ste 211, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (475) 888-0099Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Edusa for a second opinion about some issues that I was having since I had my C-section three years ago. I felt very comfortable with him, he has the best beside manner, kind demeanor and very easy to talk to. He answered all my questions and addressed all my concerns. While doing my examination, he talked to you and explained everything that was happening. I felt at ease after speaking with him and confident in my future as a patient with his practice. If you are looking for a genuine and kind physician who will do whatever it takes to make you feel well, then this is your guy!
About Dr. Valentine Edusa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Edusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edusa works at
Dr. Edusa speaks Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edusa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.