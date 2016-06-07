See All Podiatrists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (8)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM

Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. 

Dr. Hamilton works at Anchor Medical Associates in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anchor Medical Associates
    217 Station St, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 938-6000
  2. 2
    Coastal Foot Center LLC
    29 Office Park Dr Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 938-6000
  3. 3
    Martin's Pediatrics and Counseling Center
    3221 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 938-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2016
    Diabetic and needed a doctor to look at my foot. Called on a Thursday and was able to be fit into her schedule on Monday. Was in the main waiting area about 15 minutes filling out forms and had only a short wait in the exam room. Very professional and took care of my problem quickly. Scheduled a follow-up appointment. Am confident I now have a new Podiatrist who cares and will provide the foot care I need.
    Steve in Jacksonville, NC — Jun 07, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM
    About Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    NPI Number
    • 1114085321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentine Hamilton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Anchor Medical Associates in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

