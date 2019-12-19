Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nduku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO
Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Nduku works at
Dr. Nduku's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Specialists of South Florida2402 Frist Blvd Ste 201, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 264-4789Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a head on car crash with a driver driving north in a southbound lane. Dr. Nduku saved my body which had 2 cervical vertebrae broken, 2 broken rib, and numerous other injuries. He stabilized my neck without injury to my larynx or spinal cord. I will recover completely because of his skill!!
About Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871770263
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Michigan State University ? Garden City Hospital
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nduku has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nduku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nduku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nduku works at
Dr. Nduku has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nduku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nduku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nduku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nduku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nduku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.