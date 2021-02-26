Dr. Honchar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD
Overview of Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD
Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA.
Dr. Honchar's Office Locations
Capital Neurology4250 Crums Mill Rd Ste 102, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 649-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Honchar was very knowledgeable and patient answering all my questions concerning my diagnosis. I never felt rushed and she made me feel very at ease during my visit.
About Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1033499462
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
