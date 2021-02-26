See All Neurologists in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD

Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. 

Dr. Honchar works at Capital Neurology in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Honchar's Office Locations

    Capital Neurology
    4250 Crums Mill Rd Ste 102, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 649-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr Honchar was very knowledgeable and patient answering all my questions concerning my diagnosis. I never felt rushed and she made me feel very at ease during my visit.
    Wendy Hackenberger — Feb 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD
    About Dr. Valentyna Honchar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033499462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Honchar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honchar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honchar works at Capital Neurology in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Honchar’s profile.

    Dr. Honchar has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honchar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Honchar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honchar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honchar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honchar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

