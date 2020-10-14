See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Valera Hudson, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Valera Hudson, MD

Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Hudson works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hudson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Hudson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hudson

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Valera Hudson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134239429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

