Overview

Dr. Valeri Roth, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Roth works at Valeri L Roth DO,F.A.O.C.O in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.