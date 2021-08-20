Dr. Yarema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valeri Yarema, MD
Overview of Dr. Valeri Yarema, MD
Dr. Valeri Yarema, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Yarema works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yarema's Office Locations
-
1
Paul B. Haberman MD A Medical Corporation1301 20th St Ste 360, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-7856
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarema?
I liked him
About Dr. Valeri Yarema, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1316011984
Education & Certifications
- TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarema accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarema works at
Dr. Yarema has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarema speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.