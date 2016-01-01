Overview of Dr. Valeria Hairston, DPM

Dr. Valeria Hairston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Hairston works at Milwaukee Health Services Inc in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.