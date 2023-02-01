Dr. Valeria Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeria Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valeria Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Valeria Rubinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Dr. Rubinstein's Office Locations
New York Medical & Surgical Eye Care Pllc110 E 40th St Rm 404, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 242-2200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 242-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Rubenstein because I needed a more active approach to my vision loss. Did not expect miracles but she’s already addressed and improved my problems. I’m grateful for her care and approach
About Dr. Valeria Rubinstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1184724585
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rubinstein can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.