Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD

Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Salinas-Sanchez works at Morningside Pediatrics in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salinas-Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3med Health Institute
    3500 Coral Way Ste 102, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 459-9909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Our family has been with Dr. Salinas for 17 years. I have never met a doctor was cares so much about the child. She doesn't just go with the grain she gives you options and does not make you feel crazy for thinking the way you do.
    About Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salinas-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas-Sanchez works at Morningside Pediatrics in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salinas-Sanchez’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

