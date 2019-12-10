Overview

Dr. Valeria Simon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.