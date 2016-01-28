Overview of Dr. Valerian Fernandes, MD

Dr. Valerian Fernandes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education and Research (Pgimer), India and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandes works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.