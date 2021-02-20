Overview

Dr. Valerie Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township in Liberty Township, OH with other offices in Milford, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.