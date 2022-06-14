Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD
Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Altmann's Office Locations
LIJMC - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology270-5 76 Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7660
Ann & Jules Gottlieb Women's Comprehensive Health Center1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's so easy to talk to, blunt, and to the point. She's also very thorough. As someone who has a bunch of medical conditions, it's reassuring that she goes through my other doctor notes as we're talking during my appointment. I always come with questions that I have and she takes her time answering all questions. If there's anything that she's not sure about or that I forgot to ask her, I'll email her through the patient portal and she gets back to me within 1-2 days depending on if she's doing hospital rounds or not. Best OBGYN I've ever had. She's also extremely compassionate. I had a difficult recovery after my episiotomy and she cried with me after I shared my hospital experience with her (I had a scare but everything was OK). She's just a wonderful person.
About Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306991054
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center MANHASSET
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altmann has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.