Dr. Valerie Asher, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Asher, MD
Dr. Valerie Asher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Asher's Office Locations
Maryland ENT Associates Privia2415 Musgrove Rd Ste 203, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 989-2300Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Asher once a year for the last 7 years for hearing loss related issues including an annual ear cleaning. She is knowledgeable professional and an expert in her field. Can't ask for more!
About Dr. Valerie Asher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asher has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.
