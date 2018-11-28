Overview of Dr. Valerie Ball, MD

Dr. Valerie Ball, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Ball works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.