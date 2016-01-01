Dr. Bell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerie Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Bell, MD
Dr. Valerie Bell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Carilion New River Valley Medical Center2900 Lamb Cir, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 731-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Valerie Bell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
