Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biousse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD
Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Biousse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Biousse's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Medical Group LLC1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biousse?
Dr. Biousse and her team have been amazing! I am so lucky to be able to see an expert who takes a research interest in my specific health condition. She is always professional and to the point. I can see how some patients might like a little more chatter and friendly banter, but I am here to get well and she knows what she is doing. My condition requires follow-up and they are on top of my scheduling and specific testing at each appointment. I tend to get a little nervous at doctors offices and she never makes me feel that what I have going on is "untreatable" and I appreciate that reassurance.
About Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144248972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biousse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biousse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biousse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biousse works at
Dr. Biousse speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Biousse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biousse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biousse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biousse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.