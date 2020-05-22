Overview of Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD

Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Biousse works at Emory Medical Group LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.