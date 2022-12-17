Overview of Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD

Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Bossard works at VALERIE J BOSSARD MD in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.