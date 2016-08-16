Overview of Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM

Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Brunetti works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.