Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD
Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Crandall works at
Dr. Crandall's Office Locations
-
1
Valerie Crandall MD PA3900 Broadway Ste 14, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 939-5259
- 2 1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 105, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandall?
I had a great experience with them.
About Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962409896
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crandall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall works at
Dr. Crandall has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.