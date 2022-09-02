See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Belton, MO
Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD

Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Deardorff works at Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance in Belton, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Deardorff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Belton
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 301, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6551
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-6853
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Highly professional, first class facility. They were prompt and efficient.
    RM — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deardorff to family and friends

    Dr. Deardorff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deardorff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD.

    About Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801920780
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami|University Of Miami At Jacksonville Memorial
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deardorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deardorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deardorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deardorff has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deardorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Deardorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deardorff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deardorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deardorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

