Overview of Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD

Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Deardorff works at Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance in Belton, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.